Mueller Report Limited Series KOMPROMAT In The Works

Buffalo 8 Productions, a BondIt Media Capital company, and Kompromat SPV have signed a production deal for a limited TV series based on the highly acclaimed memoir, "Kompromat: My Story from Trump to Mueller and USSR to USA", by Giorgi Rtskhiladze. The book launched in the US in April of this year via Rare Bird Book s and quickly made the official best-selling book lists in major publications including the New York Post and is set for a wide, international release in 2021.

Kompromat provides an unfiltered, direct look into potential collusion between Trump and the Kremlin. It also offers an insider's story of growing up under Soviet control, doing business in lawless post-Communist Russia, and why Vladimir Putin came into power and retains it today.

"From the crazy stories of living under Communism to the eye-opening account of working with the Trump organization, Kompromat is a fascinating read," says Buffalo 8 co-founder Matthew Helderman. "We're excited to bring it to life."

The engrossing true story of Rtskhiladze's journey from Soviet Georgia to the Mueller Report, Kompromat is required reading for the Trump era. After the 2016 election, as media focus shifted to Trump's businesses, Rtskhiladze found himself under the microscope for his work trying to build a Trump Tower in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi. The deal fell apart, with Rtskhiladze and his partners planning to sue Trump, but that wasn't what attracted Mueller and his team.

It was a text Rtskhiladze sent to Michael Cohen in October 2016 about "some tapes from Russia" that would turn his life upside down, taking him before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and into the Mueller Report itself. Misidentified by the report as a "Russian businessman," Rtskhiladze would watch his professional life crumble and his personal life pushed to the breaking point through guilt by association. "Remember, everything you say, even jokingly, can be used against you; and in worse cases, the things you never say can threaten to seal your fate," Rtskhiladze says.

"I'm grateful to Buffalo 8 for helping to tell my unbiased, impartial truth to the American people about my role in the Trump-Russia investigation, my business dealings with Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, and the Trump organization, as well as my legal and emotional battle for justice with Robert Mueller and the Justice Department," Rtskhiladze says. "Kompromat is a warning to every American that what happened to me can happen to you."

The next releases for Kompromat include China, Russia, Georgia and Khazakstan which will help to bring global sales numbers of the highly anticipated memoir well into the millions.

Buffalo 8's Kyle Ryan and Grady Craig are currently developing Kompromat to be produced in 2021.

