Mr. T Recalls His ROCKY III Audition While Promoting New Documentary on TODAY

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Mr. T appeared on TODAY to discuss his new documentary, "Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool," walking through highlights of a career that spans professional wrestling, television and film. The conversation touched on some of the defining moments of his rise to fame, including his audition for "Rocky III."

During the interview, Mr. T described the audition process for the role that helped launch his acting career, recalling the detail with striking clarity decades later. "We did ten pages of the script, we did improvisation, it was like yesterday," he said, describing how vividly he still remembers the experience.

The actor also looked back on his title of "America's Toughest Bouncer," an accolade that predated his entry into wrestling and acting and helped shape his early public persona. That period of his life, along with his subsequent breakthrough in Hollywood, is examined in the new documentary that brought him to TODAY.

Throughout the appearance, Mr. T framed his career as a series of formative experiences that remain sharp in his memory, tying his wrestling background, his bouncer title and his film breakthrough together as chapters of the same story now explored in "Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool."

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