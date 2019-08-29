Morgan Freeman & Frank Grillo Will Lead PANAMA

Variety reports that Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo have been cast in "Panama," a new action movie from director Daniel Adams. Adams co-wrote the script with William R. Barber.

Grillo plays a rugged, decorated ex-marine who is sent undercover by his former commander, played by Freeman, to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. While navigating through the chaos of the local civil war, he must fight assassins, court femmes fatales and negotiate with the enemy in order to complete his mission. The film is based on true events.

Grillo is best known for his work in the "Captain America" films. He also starred in the "Purge" movies."

Known for his legendary speaking voice, Freeman won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Million Dollar Baby." He's also known for roles in "The Shawshank Redemption," "Driving Miss Daisy," and "Invictus"--he was nominated for Academy Awards for all of those.

