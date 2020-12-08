Monthly Announces Launch Of 6 New Classes

Monthly, the online creative learning platform where students build skills in hands-on 30-day classes, today announced six additions to its class lineup. Joining the platform are popular creators Kygo, Ryan Tedder, Christina Tosi, Mark Rober, Kyle Hanagami, and The Shoe Surgeon. The new classes are now in open enrollment for a limited time.

Pioneering an immersive, experiential approach to online learning, Monthly creates classes designed for students of any skill level to develop their abilities by following along as instructors demonstrate their end-to-end creative processes. Over 30 days, students apply what they learn to hands-on, custom projects, leaving the class with tangible takeaways: In Kygo's class, students produce 3 original songs in 30 days; with The Shoe Surgeon, they design and make their own custom sneakers from scratch in 30 days; alongside Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar, they create 3 new recipes of their own in 30 days.

On Monthly, instructors don't just share basic anecdotes or simplified philosophy, they share their full, raw, end-to-end creative process as they create brand new original works right in front of students. Students follow along as Kygo produces new songs, Christina Tosi creates new recipes, and Mark Rober engineers new creative machines, all from start to finish. They learn how their instructor solves problems, makes decisions, fixes mistakes, and finds inspiration. The best way to learn about the creative process is to experience it hands-on, following the processes of the world's best practitioners.

The new classes open for enrollment today include:

? EDM Music Production with world-famous producer Kygo

? Creative Baking with Milk Bar founder and MasterChef judge Christina Tosi

? Design & Make Custom Sneakers with legendary sneaker designer The Shoe Surgeon

? Write & Produce Hit Songs with 3-time Grammy winner Ryan Tedder

? Creative Engineering with YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober

? The Complete Art of Dance with renowned LA choreographer Kyle Hanagami

Students can also sign up for classes Monthly has already launched, including singing and painting.

Students in every class follow a detailed curriculum, work toward a tangible final product, and share feedback and accountability with a small peer group of 20 like-minded learners - and the end result is a level of engagement and class completion 10 times higher than other, more passive, online education platforms.

The enrollment period for these classes ends Sunday, December 27th at 11:59pm PT. Classes start at $249 per student and can be purchased at www.monthly.com.

Trailer assets are here:

Christina Tosi's class trailer:

Shoe Surgeon class trailer:

Ryan Tedder class trailer:

Mark Rober class trailer:

Kyle Hanagami class trailer:

Kygo class trailer:

About Monthly:

Launched in 2019, Monthly is pioneering a new way to learn online with intensive 30-day classes focused on doing and creating, not just passively watching videos. Monthly offers students an insider's look at the start-to-finish processes of the world's top creators and provides a tight-knit community for students to learn together and share their creativity. Co-founded by Max Deutsch and Valentin Perez, Monthly is a hub for creative talent to learn and inspire. To learn more, visit www.monthly.com.

