Monica Gleberman to Join Lon Haber & Co | IPPR as Senior Vice President

Lon Haber & Co | IPPR has announced the addition of Monica Gleberman to the company's ever-expanding team of public relations, marketing, communications and branding professionals.

Gleberman joins the celebrated, award-winning film and entertainment-centric PR firm in the role of senior vice president and will be based out of the company's New York office. She will work closely with company founder and CEO, Lon Haber, on public relations, marketing and branding strategies for an array of clientele from production companies to movie studios, sales companies, distribution outfits, film festivals, producers, talent and filmmakers, while overseeing the company's daily operations.

"We're beyond fortunate to have Monica as part of our team of truly remarkable industry professionals. Her expertise, ingenuity, compassion, professionalism and intimate knowledge of the inner-workings of the entertainment industry are unrivaled." Said Haber.

Gleberman has navigated the industry for over 25 years beginning her career as a journalist. She has written for The Connecticut Post, Emmy Magazine, AOL, Variety, and founded the news website, TWE. She is also the creator and host of Silence on Set podcast (#1 in entertainment news, and in the top 5% globally). The podcast specializes in interviews with celebrities and other influencers in the industry. The podcast has expanded with a YouTube channel to host video versions of the interviews and is sponsored by Spotify, Anchor, and StandUp2Cancer. In 2007, she started her own public relations company, Prime Entertainment Publicity, LLC. Her mission was to combine her knowledge as a journalist and her connections with talent to create a company that took advantage of both industries, something that is really rare in the entertainment industry. It was extremely successful and gave her clients a special edge. After 16 years, Gleberman was looking for a special company to bring this new formula to and expand again. She found the perfect partnership with Lon Haber & Co and IPPR.

"It was so organic, I knew right away after speaking to Lon that together we could take our extensive set of knowledge and combined decades of experience to offer the best PR service in the industry," Gleberman said. "Lon and I both have a set of clear core values, one of which is always putting the client first. Together, we can now combine our relationships with the media and industry professionals alike to expand like no other company has done before."

Additionally, Gleberman is a consultant for a non-profit that works to empower women and help those in underrepresented and poverty-stricken communities get long-lasting, sustainable help. She is a member of 'Be My Eyes' as a "sighted volunteer," allowing her to help blind and low-vision individuals with their daily tasks through a smartphone and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. She is on the board of Hire Survivor Hollywood and is a member of various guilds including: the Hollywood Critics Association, Film Independent Member (Spirit Awards), Satellite Awards Member, and International Documentary Association.

"I couldn't be happier combining talents with Lon Haber & Co. IPPR is such a staple in the industry," said Gleberman. "Together, there is nothing we can't do."

Gleberman resides in New York and is a holds a Master of Science in Journalism and Communications from Quinnipiac University, an MBA from Lander University, a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and a Bachelor of Science in Crime Analysis and Criminology from SUNY Canton.

Lon Haber & Co | IPPR is an international full-service public relations, marketing and branding firm that bridges the gap between filmmakers, sales companies, production companies, film festivals, distribution outlets and the international press. Founded in 2001, the company continues to specialize in the promotion, production, sales and distribution of multiple major award-winning, including Academy-award winning films like Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman which also won the Grand Prix Prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, The Shape of Water, Bennicio del Toro's Pinnochio, Kenneth Brannagh's Belfast, Corsage starring Vicky Krepes who won Best Performance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard, Paul Schrader films including Dog Eat Dog starring Willem Dafoe and Nick Cage and First Reformed starring Ethan Hawke, and blockbusters like No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas, and Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, award-winning, eye-opening and world-changing documentaries like Sharkwater and Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist, and series such as The Great, Outlander, The Empress, The Last Kingdom, Vikings of Valhalla, The Umbrella Club, The Politician and more.

Additionally, the company has expanded to include a concierge service for VIPs, special events at all stages of the filmmaking process, sales, festival, and distribution. It stays true to its mission by offering additional services such as: social media, design, production and distribution-liaison to broaden the client's scope within the industry. Resulting in clients receiving the most comprehensive experience possible.

Lon Haber & Co. | IPPR maintains a highly visible presence at all major film festivals and markets worldwide. A hands-on organization that combines the highest in professional work ethic with a compassionate and positive outlook and myriad connections worldwide. The company has expanded domestically and internationally with various headquarters in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Toronto, and Seattle, most recently adding a satellite office for virtual communications.

Lon Haber & Co | IPPR also offers classes in filmmaking, film sales and marketing, personal branding, and on-camera acting at various schools and universities worldwide.