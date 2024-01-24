Monica Garcia Is 'Taking a Break' From REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY, Andy Cohen Says

Like many Housewives before her, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY breakout Monica Garcia has seemingly been put "on pause" for the next season.

After her first season, People confirmed yesterday that Garcia had departed the series. Garcia and Bravo did not initially provide any explanation.

During last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE episode after the final part of the season four reunion, Andy Cohen said that Garcia is "taking a break" from the show, not explicitly saying she was gone for good.

This morning, during his Radio Andy talk show, the host went on to call the departure a "cooling-off period."

“I think the reunion is the chance to come out [and] say why you did what you did on the season. It’s the Supreme Court of public opinion. And so Monica had the opportunity, not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly, in this case, to the other women. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side," he elaborated.

Cohen went on to explain that he hopes that Garcia can reconnect with the women and, hopefully, find her way back to the show.

"She’s obviously really compelling television. Maybe she’ll be able to build some inroads with some of the women on her own, off camera."

Throughout her sole season on the show, Garcia opened up about her storied past – from her affair, history with the Mormon church, and how she became an informant in her ex-friend and former RHOSLC cast member Jen Shah’s criminal case. During the finale, she was outed for participating in a social media troll account, Reality Von Tease, which was started to expose Shah and the mistreatment of her employees.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is expected to begin production on season five in the coming weeks. Season four cast members also included Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. Mary Cosby also joins.

Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo