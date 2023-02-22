Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mo'Nique's New Comedy Special Sets April Premiere Date on Netflix

The special is premiering globally on Netflix April 4th.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo'Nique is back with a new stand-up special, My Name is Mo'Nique, premiering globally on Netflix April 4th.

Mo'Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul bearing emotion, Mo'Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is, and true to form, she delivers.

From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi's warnings about men, to why she "ACCEPTS" the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo'Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

Directed by L. Frazier, the special is executive produced by Sidney Hicks & Monique Hicks. As previously announced, Mo'Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.



