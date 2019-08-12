Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAS

Missy Elliott is this year's recipient of the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAS.

The Virginia rapper will join the ranks of fellow icons like Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Madonna, and last year's recipient, Jennifer Lopez, with the prestigious prize, which honors an artist's remarkable body of work. For Elliott, that means celebrating over 20 years of art that redefined the music video landscape as we know it.

Beginning with her first-ever vid, for 1997's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," the singer/rapper/producer has been responsible for some of the most audacious looks, flyest choreography, and wildest visual effects seen onscreen. That includes the afrofuturistic "She's A Bitch," the funky-fresh "Gossip Folks," and the absolutely legendary "Work It."

Elliott has a long, prosperous history with the VMAs - she's won seven Moon Person trophies, including Video of the Year in 2003 for "Work It" and Best Hip-Hop Video in 2005 for "Lose Control." She's also hit the VMA stage three times before, including a medley of "Get Ur Freak On" and "One Minute Man" in 2001, and an appearance in 2006 during which she recreated her "The Rain" look (Jeep, blow-up suit, and all) in tribute to longtime collaborator Hype Williams, who received that year's Vanguard Award.

Along with receiving the Video Vanguard Award, Elliott also hit the stage for a live performance at the awards.

The 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS will air live from The Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!

Photo Credit: MTV





