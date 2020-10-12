Michelle Rodriguez, Rosie O'Donnell Will Appear on RED TABLE TALK: THE ESTEFANS
In celebration of National Coming Out Day.
In the upcoming second episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, premiering this Wednesday, October 14 at 9 a.m. PT / 12p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, movie star Michelle Rodriguez and groundbreaking comedienne Rosie O'Donnell come to the Red Table for a powerful discussion about sexuality.
On the heels of National Coming Out Day, THE FAMILY shares the challenges and conflicts they faced surrounding Emily's sexuality. Lifelong family friend Rosie O'Donnell reveals what made her come out, and actress Michelle Rodriguez opens up about growing up bisexual as a Jehovah Witness.
In upcoming episodes, special guests including Lele Pons and Karla Souza, Gloria Guillen, the mother of Vanessa Guillen, Matt Mauser, the widow of Christina Hauser, one of the victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, Kate del Castillo and her best friend, producer Jessica Maldonado, among others come to the Red Table for raw, honest conversations on topics such as mental health, coping with loss, empowerment, and more.
