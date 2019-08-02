Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D'Elia Join Cast of Showtime Limited Series YOUR HONOR

Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name) and Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of) have signed on to star in the highly anticipated Showtime limited series, YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy and Tony® winner Bryan Cranston. Stuhlbarg will play Tommy, the much-feared head of a crime family.

The 10-episode series is a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Bryan Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Black-D'Elia will portray Frannie, Adam's girlfriend.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.



Photo Credit: Showtime





Related Articles View More TV Stories