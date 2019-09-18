Michael B. Jordan's Production Company Will Produce KINGDOM OF SOULS

Deadline reports that Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society has acquired the rights to "Kingdom of Souls," which will be based on a fantasy novel by Rena Barron.

In the book, a young woman must give up her own life, bit by bit, in a magical bargain to save her village-and the world. Misan Sagay will write the script.

Kingdom of Souls centers on Arrah, a young woman born into a family of powerful witch doctors. She yearns for magic of her own, but each year she fails to call forth her ancestral powers, while her ambitious mother watches with growing disapproval. When children begin disappearing, including a boy she'd befriended, Arrah is desperate to find the culprit. She tries a deadly LAST RESORT to cast the spell that will find the children: she trades years of her own life for scraps of magic. But she uncovers something worse. The long-imprisoned Demon King is stirring. And if he rises, his hunger for souls will bring the world to its knees... unless Arrah pays the price for the magic to stop him.

Jordan is known for starring in films like "Creed," "Black Panther," "Fruitvale Station," and "Fantastic Four." He also starred on beloved HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TV series "Friday Night Lights."

