Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Brat Team Up To Develop Original Content For YA Audiences

MGM Television and Brat, the Gen-Z startup, are partnering to develop premium original scripted and unscripted content for young adult audiences. MGM and Brat will jointly develop, acquire and option material from leading creative voices in the YA space, with the intention of distributing these projects across traditional and streaming platforms. The two prolific companies plan to immediately begin building a slate of premium projects, with Brat also bringing on additional staff, including a senior development executive, to support this initiative.

Brat, launched in 2017, has become a prominent destination for Gen-Z viewers. With a raft of online hits like "Chicken Girls" and "Zoe Valentine," the Los Angeles-based company has garnered over 4.5 billion minutes (or over 8,000 years) of watch time on its Youtube channel. Featuring popular teen stars like Anna Cathcart, Annie LeBlanc and Mackenzie Ziegler, Brat counts more than 11 million unique viewers each quarter.

Rob Fishman, co-founder of Brat, said: "This generation has an enormous appetite for the kind of longer-form, engaging narratives that Mark, Barry and the team at MGM are so successful at creating. We couldn't ask for a better partner."

Mark Burnett, Chairman, Worldwide Television Group said, "What Rob and Brat are doing in the YA space is truly groundbreaking, and we know they will be an incredible partner as MGM continues to expand into this arena." Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM went on to say, "Creating a new style of scripted content, specifically targeted for Gen-Z, is an exciting opportunity. And there is nobody better to tackle this with than Rob and the team at Brat, as they are the best in the business. "





