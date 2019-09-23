Meryl Streep Will Narrate CHARLOTTE'S WEB Audiobook

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep will narrate an upcoming audiobook of E.B. White's "Charlotte's Web," a book which hasn't been audio recorded since the author recorded it almost fifty years ago.

January LaVoy will play Charlotte, Kirby Heyborne will play Wilbur and MacLeod Andrews will play Templeton. They are veteran audiobook actors and are joined by a cast of nearly 20.

Charlotte's Web, which was originally published in 1952, chronicles the story of a livestock pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a barn spider named Charlotte. The audiobook will be released October 29.

Meryl Streep is often described as the "best actress of her generation", Nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, she has won three. Streep has received 31 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight - more nominations, and wins, than any other actor.She has also won three Primetime Emmy Awards and has been nominated for fifteen British Academy Film Awards, and seventeen Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning two each.



Streep's her film work includes The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981), Silkwood (1983), Out of Africa (1985), Ironweed (1987), Evil Angels (1988), Postcards from the Edge (1990), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), One True Thing (1998), Music of the Heart (1999), Adaptation (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Doubt (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), August: Osage County (2013), Into the Woods (2014), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), and The Post (2017).



She returned to the stage for the first time in over 20 years in The Public Theater's 2001 revival of The Seagull, and won a second Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 2004 for the HBO mini-series Angels in America (2003).





