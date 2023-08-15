Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey & More to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala

The gala will be held on October 14, 2023.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 3 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs
Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Photo 4 Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey & More to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures TODAY announced details of its third annual fundraising gala, to be held on October 14, 2023.

The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed museum’s two-year anniversary and will honor three-time Academy Award-winner and 21-time Academy Award-nominated actor Meryl Streep, award-winning actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan, Academy Award-nominated actress and producer, author, and global media leader Oprah Winfrey, and Academy Award-winning and three-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and actor Sofia Coppola.

As a fundraiser, the event has been greenlit to move forward by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles.

Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala is being co-chaired by Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay, Academy Museum Trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian, Academy Award-winning actor and Academy Museum supporter Halle Berry, and Academy Museum Trustee and screenwriter, director, producer Ryan Murphy. 

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema. I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum. “We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide.”

The four awards presented at the Academy Museum Gala reflect the museum’s continued mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of film and to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. The awards presented at this year’s gala include: 

The Icon Award, presented to Meryl Streep, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact.

The Vantage Award, presented to Michael B. Jordan, honoring an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

The Pillar Award, presented to Oprah Winfrey,  which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

The Visionary Award, presented to Sofia Coppola, honoring an artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced the art of cinema.

The 2023 Academy Gala Host Committee, also announced today, includes Adrien Brody, Aldis Hodge, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Billie Lourd, Bryce DALLAS Howard, Catherine Martin, Chloë Sevigny, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Elle Fanning, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Union, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Goldie Hawn, Jared Leto, Jay Ellis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner Smith, Joel Kim Booster, John Travolta, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Kirsten Dunst, Letitia Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Bomer, Meg Ryan, Michael Keaton, Naomi Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Questlove, Rachel Zegler, Rashida Jones, Regina Hall, Rian Johnson, Riley Keough, Rita Wilson, Selma Blair, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Stephanie Hsu, Steven Yeun, Tom Hanks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Yorgos Lanthimos, Zoë Kravitz, and More among others.

The 2022 Academy Museum Gala honored Julia Roberts, Miky Lee, Sir Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton and the 2021 Academy Museum Opening Gala honored Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren as well as Academy Museum Campaign Leaders Annette Bening, Bob Iger, and Tom Hanks.

﻿Additional details about the gala will be announced in the coming months.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
AMERICAN HORROR STORY Starring Kim Kardashian to Premiere in September Photo
AMERICAN HORROR STORY Starring Kim Kardashian to Premiere in September

FX has announced that American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne. The new season is partly based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition. The new season of the anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She stars in her reality show, The Kardashians.

2
ELEMENTAL Is Now Streaming on VUDU Photo
ELEMENTAL Is Now Streaming on VUDU

Elemental is now available to order on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. As an added bonus, Elemental fans can watch an exclusive extended preview from the film on Vudu’s YouTube channel now!

3
ID Orders Early Pickup of HIGH SPEED CHASE Following Hit First Season Photo
ID Orders Early Pickup of HIGH SPEED CHASE Following Hit First Season

The success comes on the heels of breakout hit THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE this past May. HIGH SPEED CHASE joins the ranks of ID’s other successful series that were renewed following strong freshman debuts including: THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, DEATH BY FAME, and MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS.

4
THE MASKED SINGER to Return For Season 10 in September Photo
THE MASKED SINGER to Return For Season 10 in September

The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween, and an iconic episode celebrating the music of Elton John, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE LION KING