Melissa Leo Will Star on Fox's BLOOD RELATIVE

Variety reports that actress Melissa Leo will lead "Blood Relative," a new drama pilot from Fox.

An article by James Renner inspired the script: "Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries."

Leo plays Louise Kelly, a genetic geneologist.

Kelly is described as difficult, with an IQ of 190. She wrote the book on genetic genealogy and can trace anyone if she has a viable tissue sample to play with. But she has a habit of burning bridges as she goes. Sarcastic, sardonic, irritable and confrontational, she's the smartest person in THE ROOM with no time to explain her methods to average folks, except her little brother John.

It's through working with her brother to solve the toughest cases that secrets from their past will start to bubble to the surface, threatening their relationship and their father's legacy as a respected Lieutenant, community leader and all around good guy.

Leo's television credits include work on "Wayward Pines," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "I'm Dying Up Here," "Treme," and "Mildred Pierce." She won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for "Louie" in 2010.

Read the original story on Variety.





