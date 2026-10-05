Megan Thee Stallion's HOTTIEWEEN, MASQUERADE ON 66 to Headline Halloween at Resorts World

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Resorts World Las Vegas is bringing the thrills to The Strip this Halloween with a lineup ranging from high-energy nightclub parties to immersive celebrations high above the city. Megan Thee Stallion kicks off the festivities with her highly anticipated Hottieween at Zouk Nightclub, followed by Chase & Status on Halloween night. Allē Lounge on 66 transforms into a lavish masquerade with sweeping views of the Las Vegas skyline, while Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den debuts a Día de los Muertos-inspired cocktail experience. Whether visiting for a single night or making a weekend of it, Resorts World offers something for every style of celebration.

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottieween at Zouk Nightclub

One of Halloween's most anticipated celebrations is heading to Resorts World as three-time, Grammy Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion brings Hottieween to Zouk Nightclub on Friday, Oct. 30. Since launching in 2019, the annual event has evolved into a cultural phenomenon defined by elaborate costumes, surprise moments and Megan's larger-than-life presence. Costumes are mandatory for the 21-and-over event, where Hotties can expect special guests, unexpected surprises and a night inspired by Megan's unmistakable style.

Masquerade on 66 at Allē Lounge on 66

On Friday, Oct. 30, Allē Lounge on 66 presents Masquerade on 66, a night of mystery, indulgence and elevated cocktail culture set 66 floors above the Las Vegas Strip, with guests encouraged to dress for the occasion and compete in a costume contest. Glowing candelabras and dramatic décor transform the city's most coveted vantage point into an immersive masquerade, while DJ Cameron Dettman sets the tone from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Created exclusively for the occasion, the evening's specialty cocktails include The Red Masquerade, crafted with Ketel One vodka, savory tomato, lemon, Worcestershire and spice, finished with a skull caprese garnish, and The Phantom's Obsession, featuring Don Julio Blanco tequila, Licor 43, espresso and dark chocolate, topped with a marshmallow spiderweb and rose petal. Guests can also enjoy Faust Cabernet Sauvignon, Whispering Angel Rosé or sample both through the Angels and Demons Wine Tasting experience.

Costumes and reservations are encouraged. Three winners will each receive a $100 Allē Lounge voucher in the categories of most creative, scariest and funniest costume. Participants must register by 9:30 p.m. and be present for the 10 p.m. announcement to be eligible. For guest safety, simulated weapons, full-face coverings and offensive costumes are prohibited.

Día de los Muertos at Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den honors Día de los Muertos with a limited-time takeover now through Sunday, Nov. 22. Tucked inside Famous Foods Street Eats, the hidden speakeasy has been transformed with marigolds, sugar skulls and butterflies, creating an intimate and transportive atmosphere.

The menu features specialty cocktails inspired by traditional Mexican flavors and imagery. Highlights include the smoky Marigold Smoke, made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, Casamigos mezcal, agave, house grenadine and fresh lime; La Calavera, featuring Rémy Martin VSOP Cognac, Cointreau, spiced pear, pineapple amaro, lime, orgeat, brown sugar and cinnamon; and Until We Meet Again, crafted with Bulleit Bourbon, apple, allspice, maple, ginger and lemon.

Chase & Status at Zouk Nightclub

The party continues on Saturday, Oct. 31, as award-winning UK drum and bass duo Chase & Status take the stage at Zouk Nightclub. The pair will deliver their genre-defining hits alongside new tracks from their upcoming album, 'Generic Everything,' for an electrifying Halloween night.

Día de los Muertos Specials at ¡VIVA!

Award-winning Chef Ray Garcia's modern Mexican restaurant, ¡VIVA!, honors Día de los Muertos with a trio of limited-time specials available Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Inspired by the rich flavors and traditions of the holiday, featured dishes include Aguachile Negro with shrimp and scallops, black chile aguachile, cucumber and avocado; Vampiro Tacos with wood-grilled carne asada, crispy corn tortillas, quesillo and salsa morita; and Borrego Adobado, featuring adobo-braised lamb, frijoles de la olla and handmade tortillas. Guests can also toast the occasion with new cocktail offerings, including the Avocado Margarita, which combines tequila, lime and ¡VIVA!'s signature housemade avocado crema for a uniquely savory take on the classic cocktail.

Carversteak's Halloween Delight

Carversteak is serving up a decadent seasonal treat with the limited-time Blackout Sundae, available Oct. 30-31. Priced at $18, the indulgent dessert layers rich noir chocolate ice cream, tart cherry compote and fudgy brownie for a hauntingly delicious finale to any meal.

For tickets, entertainment schedules and additional event information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com.

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