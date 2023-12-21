Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter & More to Perform in New York For NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" will air Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced its New York lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration.

Nineteen-time host Ryan Seacrest and his 2024 co-host, Rita Ora, will lead festivities from New York’s Times Square, with an all-star lineup of artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will air Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Performers Highlights

Three-time GRAMMY® and two-time Billboard Music Award-winning artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion will thrill the “hotties” with a performance on the Planet Fitness Stage.

Current two-time GRAMMY-nominated country superstar Jelly Roll will perform a medley of his hit songs live from Times Square and will be joined by singer and songwriter Jessie Murph. Jelly recently wrapped his sold-out 44-city 2023 Backroad Baptism Arena Tour and with his latest single, “Save Me,” celebrated three back-to-back No. 1 singles from his record-breaking country debut album, “Whitsitt Chapel.” This performance by Jelly Roll is sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

Multigold and platinum singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will perform her certified platinum hit single, “Nonsense,” from her album “emails i can’t send” and her most recent single, “Feather.”

GRAMMY-nominated global Amapiano pop/R&B sensation Tyla will perform “Water” and “Truth or Dare” from her forthcoming self-titled debut LP.

As previously announced:

In his 19th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.

Emmy® Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities with performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Award-winning and bestselling artist Post Malone, who has sold over 80 million records and earned numerous awards including 10 Billboard Music Awards, will perform “Chemical” from the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

2023 Billboard Music Award-winning K-Pop group NewJeans will perform “Super Shy” and “ETA” from South Korea.

The show’s third Spanish language countdown will again broadcast from the Atlantic time zone (one hour ahead of ET) in Puerto Rico with multitalented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host, and a performance from genre pioneer “Queen of Reggaeton,” Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen. The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s entertainment and nightlife complex.

This year will mark the first-ever live broadcast radio simulcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024'' airing across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, 102.9 Dallas, and more. The show will also be available on the iHeartRadio app.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” attracted 13.8 million Total Viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among Adults 18-49 last year. ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special drew in 17.9 million Total Viewers and hit a 5.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

The show, which marks its 52nd year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.



