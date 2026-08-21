Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Recall Meeting Rosie O'Donnell, Talk Emmy Nods

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Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman sat down together on Jimmy Kimmel Live to trade stories about their careers and their history as a couple, including the tale of how they each first crossed paths with Rosie O'Donnell. The married actors covered a wide range of ground during the joint appearance, moving from awards season to their own onstage past.

Mullally revealed that she once served as Rosie O'Donnell's understudy in the Broadway production of Grease, a detail that tied directly into the pair's discussion of meeting O'Donnell over the years. Offerman, meanwhile, touched on being nominated for two Emmys this season, giving the conversation an awards-season backdrop similar to other guests who have appeared on the program recently. The two also got into lighter territory, with Mullally offering her take on Offerman's various styles of facial hair over the years.

The conversation also turned to current and recent work, with the pair discussing Margo's Got Money Troubles, which also stars Elle Fanning. Mullally and Offerman spoke about performing together in Chicago, giving a glimpse into their shared stage history beyond their screen careers, and Kimmel asked whether the two would ever want to team up for a movie project together.

The appearance follows a string of recent Jimmy Kimmel Live segments built around Emmy nominees discussing their nominations and career milestones, including guests such as Janelle James, who discussed her fifth Emmy nomination for Abbott Elementary during her own visit to the show.

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