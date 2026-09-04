Megan Moroney Opens Up About What 'Tennessee Orange' Means To Her

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Country music singer Megan Moroney sat down with Willie Geist to talk about her breakout hit "Tennessee Orange" and what the song has come to mean to her, in a preview clip released ahead of her full Sunday Sitdown conversation on Sunday TODAY.

The clip centers on Moroney's reflections about the track that helped establish her as a rising name in country music. Rather than a broad career retrospective, the conversation zeroes in on the personal significance behind the song, giving viewers a glimpse of how she thinks about the material that first drew wide attention to her work.

The full interview, set to air as part of Sunday TODAY's Sunday Sitdown segment, promises additional context on Moroney's perspective beyond the preview clip. The short excerpt released online focuses squarely on the

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