Meg Ryan's WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next Week

What Happens Later, starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny, will launch on demand on November 28.

The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and anywhere you buy or rent movies.

Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan), get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier.

But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

The film is executive produced by Ken & Liz Whitney, Steven Shapiro, Andrew Karpen, Kent Sanderson, Kerri Elder, Blake Elder, Michael Goyette, Meg Ryan, and David Duchovny.