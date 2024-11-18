Max Sets Date for Rose Matafeo Comedy Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starstruck creator/star Rose Matafeo returns to Max for her second stand-up special, Rose Matafeo: On and On and One. The special debuts Thursday, December 19.

Building her hourlong set around a 16,000-word note kept over time on her phone, Matafeo leans into her insightful and self-deprecating humor to share candid takes on relationships – from dating in her 20s vs. 30s to supporting friends through breakups and the stark differences between herself and her parents at the same age. The comedian also explores whether she wants children, how aging has impacted her comedy, and her strong feelings about online relationship coaching.

Filmed live at London’s Britten Theatre, Rose Matafeo: On and On and One reflects on the difficulties of endings as well as the seemingly endless loops that shape our lives.

Rose Matafeo is a BAFTA nominated comedian, writer, and actor from New Zealand. Rose is best known for creating, writing, directing, and starring in the HBO Max and BBC rom-com “Starstruck.” Soon after launching in the UK, the show’s three critically acclaimed seasons became BBC’s best-performing new comedy of the year.

Her comedy special, “On and On and On,” recently received a nomination for Best Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Her previous comedy special “Horndog” won the award for Best Show at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was also nominated for Best Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival before being released on HBO Max in 2020. Up next, she is set to voice the character of Loto in Disney’s “Moana 2.”

The special is written and performed by Rose Matafeo; directed by Barbara Wiltshire; executive producers, Richard Allen-Turner, Cath Gagon, Alice Snedden, Jon Thoday, and Rose Matafeo. Produced by Avalon.

