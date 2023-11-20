Max Announces Early Black Friday 70% Off Deal Available Today

Starting today, Max will roll out a Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers. The Max With Ads plan is now available for $2.99 per month for the first six months, down from $9.99 per month. The offer will be available for a limited time beginning TODAY through Monday, November 27, providing a remarkable 70% off the regular price.

Max viewers have access to the best unscripted and highest-quality scripted programming, including some of the year's most-watched content from brands like HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN, plus Warner Bros. Pictures’ like “Blue Beetle” and coming soon, “Barbie.”

Max has an exciting lineup of can’t-miss new releases in 2024, including the upcoming HBO Original drama series “True Detective: Night Country” (1/14), starring Academy Award®-winner and Emmy®-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; HBO Original espionage thriller and cross-culture satire limited series “The Sympathizer,” starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh and star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles; Max Original “The Penguin,” from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios starring Colin Ferrell; HBO Original limited series “The Regime,” starring Academy Award®-winner Kate Winslet; HBO Original limited documentary series “The Jinx – Part Two,” a six-episode continuation of the hit 2015 series; plus exciting new Max Originals including “Conan O'Brien Must Go,” and “Duster,” and HBO Originals “The Franchise,” “Get Millie Black,” and a series from Jerrod Carmichael.

Returning favorites in 2024 include HBO Originals “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (February), “House of the Dragon” (summer), “My Brilliant Friend,” “Industry,” and “We’re Here,” plus Max Originals “Hacks,” “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,” “Tokyo Vice,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and “Sort Of.”

Full details for the Max Black Friday deal:

For new and returning customers in the United States, Max with Ads will be offered at $2.99 per month for the first six months, a savings equivalent to 70% off the current price of the ad-supported tier.

The Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On will also be included for a limited time, featuring access to a full slate of premium sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S Soccer events, and more. Access to the B/R Sports Add-On is subject to change during the Black Friday promotional period.

CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering from the most trusted name in news, giving users access to a custom schedule of programming just for Max subscribers.

Offer will begin rolling out TODAY for both new and returning customers via Max.com, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, and new Max customers only on Amazon Fire.

Subscribers who take advantage of this offer can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with a watchlist of series including “Loony Tunes Presents: Bugs & Daffy’s Thanksgiving Road Trip,” “Macy’s Thanksgiving Spectacular,” “Thanksgiving Grubdown,” “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge,” and classic Thanksgiving episodes from series like “Friends,” “Sesame Street,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park,” and more.

Get into the holiday spirit with shows and classic films such as “Elf,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Holiday Baking Championship,” “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays,” and other family-friendly programming available to stream throughout the season.