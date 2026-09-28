Mauricio Umansky Recounts Joining Daughter on SPECIAL FORCES Challenge

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Mauricio Umansky sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about his experience taking part in the reality competition series 'Special Forces' alongside his daughter. The conversation centered on what it was like sharing the grueling challenge with a family member rather than tackling it alone.

Umansky described the experience of going through the physically demanding program with his daughter, giving viewers insight into a father-daughter dynamic playing out under extreme pressure. The appearance gave him a chance to reflect on that shared undertaking directly with the hosts.

He also touched on how his wife, Kyle Richards, felt about watching him and their daughter go through the ordeal, offering a glimpse into the reaction from the rest of the family as the two took on the show's trials.

The segment stayed focused on the personal side of the experience, with Umansky detailing the toll the competition took and how it affected his relationship with his daughter throughout the process.

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