Mark Duplass on THE CREEP TAPES Season 3 and His New Orleans Movie Roots

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Mark Duplass used a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to break down the return of "The Creep Tapes" for its third season, offering hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a glimpse into how differently his various fan bases respond to his work. The actor and filmmaker, known for building an eclectic body of work across horror, comedy and drama, sat for two separate conversations that moved from his current found-footage horror series back to the roots of his love for movies.

In the first clip, Duplass talks specifically about making "The Creep Tapes" and how the audience drawn to that unsettling series contrasts with fans who know him from his other projects. His comments suggest an awareness of just how varied his output has become, with different corners of his career attracting distinct viewers rather than one unified fan base following him across genres.

The second appearance turns to Duplass's upbringing in New Orleans, where he traces his earliest fascination with film back to watching HBO as a kid. That formative exposure to movies on cable television, he explains, planted the seed for what would eventually become his filmmaking career, giving the segment a more personal, origin-story feel compared to the project-focused first clip.

Taken together, the two segments give a fuller picture of Duplass, pairing a look at his newest horror release with a reflection on the childhood influences that pointed him toward the industry in the first place. The New Orleans-to-Hollywood arc he describes offers context for a career that has since spanned acting, writing, directing and producing across both film and television.

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