Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims to Star in THE BARNES BUNCH on WE tv

Reality series follows NBA champion Matt Barnes and model Anansa Sims as they navigate their blended family of six kids, with the support of Sims' supermodel mother, Beverly Johnson.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

WE tv, AMC Networks' destination for compelling unscripted television, TODAY announced the greenlight of The Barnes Bunch, a new reality series following NBA Champion, ESPN Analyst and successful Podcaster, Matt Barnes, and his fiancée: model and reality personality, Anansa Sims.

Together, they parent six children ranging ages five to fifteen – Matt has two children from a previous relationship, Anansa has three from hers and, together, they have a young son. Both incredibly active and supportive parents, they are often aided by Sims' supermodel and NY Times Bestselling mother, Beverly Johnson. The series is currently in production and will debut in the new year, exclusively on WE tv and sister streamer ALLBLK.

The Barnes Bunch follows the well-known couple as they navigate blending their over-the-top families while making their way to the altar.  Each hour-long episode follows this full-court family as they navigate fame, love and parenting alongside their WILD inner circle of close family, friends and staff.

Coming off their engagement last year, cameras follow Matt and Anansa's extensive planning of the engagement party and the wedding! Will the ‘bad boy of basketball' finally settle down? And can this dynamic duo maintain their sanity while juggling six kids, busy careers and potentially another baby?

“We're excited to give people an inside look at our big, beautiful, crazy, blended family. Stay tuned,” said Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims.

“The WE tv audience expects engaging, entertaining and boldly relatable personalities alongside talked about and explosively fun storylines. Matt, Anansa and their family and friends deliver on all notes,” said Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, WE tv and ALLBLK. “WE can't wait to share their familial journey with the world and are grateful to the entire family for trusting us with their adventure.”

The Barnes Bunch is Executive Produced by Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions, Tara Long, Sun de Graaf, and Ben Megargel of Entertainment One (eOne), and Anthony Oji Singletary serves as Showrunner. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Noella Charles, VP Development & Original Production, Unscripted Executive Produce for WE tv.

Photo Credit: Michael Letterlough



