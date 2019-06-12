Mary Steenburgen Reveals BOOK CLUB 2 Movie Is In The Works and More On SiriusXM's Radio Andy

Mary Steenburgen stopped by the SiriusXM studios and sat down with Andy Cohen on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

Mary Steenburgen was live on Radio Andy, where she was promoting the song Glasgow, which she co-wrote for the upcoming film Wild Rose. During her interview with Andy, Mary Steenburgen talked about the dinner party with her Book Club co-stars and revealed that there will be a sequel to the movie. Mary Steenburgen also spoke about her friend Hillary Clinton.

Mary Steenburgen talks to Andy Cohen about the dinner party with her Book Club co-stars Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen at Diane Keaton's house, and reveals there will be a sequel to the movie:

Mary Steenburgen tells Andy Cohen the biggest misconception about her friend Hillary Clinton. "She's much more of an introvert than people realize," she says. Mary also explains how the childhood of Hillary's mother shaped her life and career:

