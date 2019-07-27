Mary J. Blige Set to Star in Starz' Upcoming POWER Spinoff

Mary J. Blige is set to star in Starz' upcoming extension of its flagship show, 'Power,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, titled 'Power Book II: Ghost,' is in pre-production, according to its creator Courtney Kemp. Kemp said that the show will "continue THE JOURNEY of some of Power's most controversial characters."

Power is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and tells the story of James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a ruthless drug-dealer under the nickname "Ghost", who wishes to leave the criminal world in order to support his legitimate business interests as a nightclub owner. James aims to balance these two lives, while avoiding police capture, and looks to resolve his personal life as his marriage crumbles.

Multi-platinum record selling artist and Academy Award® nominee, Mary J. Blige has established herself as an icon and role model in the entertainment industry. She has over a dozen hit studio albums and recently appeared in the Oscar® nominated film Mudbound earning her dual nominations for her acting and music. She is currently starring in Netflix's hit series "The Umbrella Academy" and her upcoming projects include films like Violent Heart and Body Cam. Mary will also be launching a highly-anticipated North American music tour with R&B artist Nas this summer.





