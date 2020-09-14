Martin Sheen Will Star in TV Adaptation of FREE VERMONT

The book was written by Bill McKibben.

Joan Lambur, President of Lambur Productions and Ramon Estevez, President of Estevez Sheen Productions, in association with Shenkowitz Productions are thrilled to share that the 2017 debut novel, Radio Free Vermont: A Fable of Resistance by award-winning author and environmentalist, Bill McKibben will be adapted into a scripted dramatic series.



Multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Martin Sheen (12 Mighty Orphans, Grace and Frankie, Anger Management, West Wing, Anne of Green Gables, The Way, Apocalypse Now), will play the lead, Vern Barclay, seventy-two-year-old host of Radio Free Vermont - "underground, underpowered, and underfoot" - broadcasting from an "undisclosed and double-secret location." With the help of a young computer prodigy, Vern uses his radio show to advocate for an independent Vermont. Until then, he and his radio show must remain untraceable because Vern Barclay is also a fugitive from the law.



Radio Free Vermont will be executive produced by Joan Lambur (Hardy Boys, Anne of Green Gables), Ramon Estevez (Anger Management, Anne of Green Gables), Janet Templeton (The Way, Grace and Frankie), and Martin Sheen.



"I'm so excited to be teamed up with Ramon Estevez and Martin Sheen again. I loved the tone of the book - political without being aggressive. Bill McKibben, in this story, has managed to tackle our most pressing social issues through the lens of a small community and delivered a message that will resonate now more than ever," said Lambur.



"Bill McKibben's voice is very relevant in today's world. With Martin as the lead, this story offers the latitude to be simultaneously funny, pertinent and serious, which is a much-needed counterpoint to the insanity going on right now," said Estevez.

View More TV Stories Related Articles