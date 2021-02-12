Martin Freeman's BREEDERS Returns to FX March 22

Following broadcasting in the US and the UK to critical acclaim, Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther) and Daisy Haggard (Back To Life, Episodes, Black Mirror) returns for a brand new second season, premiering with the first two episodes on March 22 at 10pm ET/PT on FX and available to stream on FX on Hulu the next day.

Time has moved on in Breeders, the comedy series that explores the parental paradox that you'd happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

"Luke" (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and "Ava" (Eve Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new parenting challenges for "Paul" (Freeman) and "Ally" (Haggard). Luke's increasing anxiety and Ava's growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you're doing.

Paul's parents, "Jackie" (Joanna Bacon) and "Jim" (Alun Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally's mother "Leah" (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.

And at the center of all this is Paul and Ally's relationship. Can they survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

The 10-episode season is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Original Productions. Academy Award®-nominee and double Emmy® Award-winner Simon Blackwell (Veep, Peep Show, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Back) is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison (Veep, The Thick of It, The Hustle) and Emmy and BAFTA®-winning Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, The Hobbit), who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror). Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch (Catastrophe, The Tunnel, Skins) and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer (Man Up, The Inbetweeners Movie, Back) is co-executive producer and director of episodes 1-5, Dan Kay (The New Pope, The Salisbury Poisonings, Uncle) produces and Ollie Parsons (Man Like Mobeen, Hitmen, Revolting) is director of episode 6-10.