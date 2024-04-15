Marti Cummings Documentary QUEEN OF NEW YORK to Premiere on Advocate Channel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LGBTQIA+ cultural media giant equalpride and hair color and styling brand göt2b® announced TODAY that they have joined forces for the very first time in support of “Queen of New York,” a new documentary about drag queen and LGBTQIA+ activist Marti Cummings. As part of the new deal, the media company will make the film available online for free starting April 15th on both its Advocate Channel and Advocate Channel App.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Emma Fidel, (who makes her feature directorial debut), Queen of New York documents television personality, activist, and beloved drag queen Marti Cummings’ (they/them) groundbreaking attempt to become New York City’s (NYC) first nonbinary council member. A first-time candidate in one of NYC’s most competitive district races, Cummings’ history-making 2021 campaign united queer activists and allies throughout New York and beyond. The film features a fierce array of Cummings’ supporters, most notably, superstar Billy Porter who narrates the trailer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, comedian Ilana Glazer, and nearly two dozen of NYC’s top drag queens.

CEO of equalpride Mark Berryhill had this to say about the partnership: "Celebrating the trailblazers of the LGBTQIA+ community is paramount to equalpride and Advocate Channel, and 'Queen of New York' showcases one with the groundbreaking Marti Cummings. As we amplify transformative narratives like Marti's, we're not just platforming a documentary; we're inspiring the next generation of trailblazers to carry the torch."

In addition to directing “Queen of New York,” Fidel also serves as producer (Spoonbill Stories), along with Robert Profusek (Digital Harvest Media), Daniel Ming, Gigi Dement, and executive producer Donna Gruneich.

The new distribution partnership reflects göt2b®’s continued commitment to fostering safe spaces and providing platforms for creativity and self-expression for members of the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities. The brand’s bold and expressive hair color and styling products are designed for people who want to express their individuality without limits and be whoever they want to be.

göt2b® previously announced that it had signed on as financier-producer of “Queen of New York” prior to the movie’s world premiere as NewFest’s New York Centerpiece. As part of the production partnership, the brand provided critical financing to ensure that the documentary was timely distributed and continues to receive high-profile promotional support throughout the 2024 awards’ season.

“We are so proud of our continued partnership with göt2b in supporting and amplifying groundbreaking storytelling that celebrates self-expression and uplifts and inspires audiences, said Erin Quintana, CEO, UM US. “There’s a nuanced approach to creating the kind of work that moves culture, and we are highly invested in uncovering opportunities for our clients to connect their brands with powerful stories in new and innovative ways,” she added.

“Queen of New York” will premiere on Advocate Channel on April 15th and is available for free streaming through June 30th, 2024. Audiences can download the Advocate Channel App for their mobile phone and favorite streaming device from platforms like the Apple Store, Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google TV.

Watch the trailer here!