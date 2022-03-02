Marquee TV Presents WINTER JOURNEY

The new performance-documentary Winter Journey is available to U.S. audiences exclusively on Marquee TV. The 90-minute film, shot on location in the Swiss Alps by filmmaker John Bridcut, follows baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu as they re-imagine Franz Schubert's haunting and timeless song cycle Winterreise.

HOW TO VIEW: Winter Journey is on-platform now and available to Marquee TV subscribers in the U.S., including those who sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Visually arresting, Winter Journey is shot in and around the Julier Tower, built at the summit of the Julier Pass in southeast Switzerland. The Julier Tower is an extraordinary 30-metre-high red wooden structure unveiled in late 2017. Out of time and place, it stands in splendid magisterial isolation but will be dismantled in 2023-a tribute to the fleeting nature of theater performance.

Winter Journey uses this evocative setting to stage the ultimate musical portrait of isolation, as the singer re-enacts a young man's wintry wanderings, in turmoil over his lost love. Schubert wrote his masterpiece shortly before his death in 1828 at the age of 31, and it has since inspired some of the world's greatest singers.

The performance-documentary reinvents the traditional song recital for the screen, as Benjamin Appl makes his own winter journey. He and James Baillieu also discuss with other performers the endless challenges that Winterreise poses to every generation.

Winter Journey is a Crux production, co-commissioned by Marquee TV, BBC Arts and the Swiss television channel SRF.

