Mark Zuckerberg Talks Election Fraud on CBS THIS MORNING

See the interview below.

Only on "CBS This Morning," Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg reveals new measures the social media giant is taking before the election. In an exclusive interview, Zuckerberg tells co-host Gayle King he wants users to have accurate information on the safety and security of mail-in voting.



The social media giant says it will, among other things, remove posts with "clear misinformation" about the coronavirus pandemic and voting, attaching a link to authoritative information on both instead.

Facebook will also not be accepting new political ads the week before the election, and, through a partnership with Reuters, will add a label directing users to official election results in the event that a candidate tries to declare victory before final results are in. Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are also donating $300 million in a bid to help strengthen election security.

Watch the interview here.

