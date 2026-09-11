Mark Wills Releases "I'll Fly Away" with Ricky Skaggs and Rhonda Vincent

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Grand Ole Opry member and country music hitmaker Mark Wills has released 'I'll Fly Away,' featuring Ricky Skaggs and Rhonda Vincent, the latest single from his upcoming album, Grand Ole Revival. Set for release Nov. 6 via Gaither Music Group, the collection brings Wills together with an all-star cast of country and gospel artists for a live recording of songs of faith captured inside the Grand Ole Opry Stage.

Produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Ben Isaacs, Grand Ole Revival marks only the second live audio album recorded inside the Grand Ole Opry House since the 1970s.

'I'll Fly Away' brings together three Grand Ole Opry members as Wills is joined by Skaggs and Vincent for their rendition of one of gospel music's most enduring songs.

''I'll Fly Away' is one of those songs everybody seems to know, but when Ricky and Rhonda started singing it with me, it took on a whole new energy,' said Wills. 'They both have such deep roots in this music, and you can hear that the minute they open their mouths. Every time I'm at the Grand Ole Opry and I'm standing side stage, listening to either one of them singing, I think to myself, 'Man, how lucky am I to get to do this?' When we were putting this project together and thought about this song, I just knew I had to have Ricky and Rhonda and their pure bluegrass perfection.'

'That love of pure country is something that we all have in common, and it unites us deeper than just our ears,' said Isaacs. 'The Grand Ole Opry is the DNA that built Nashville and country music and it runs deep. The dust from Hank Williams' shoes is still ingrained in the cracks of the hallowed floor of The Opry Circle. Recording live from The Opry stage was a moment when we could weave our story and music into the DNA of that stage and its history.'

'The Grand Ole Opry has long been a place where the stories and songs that define country and gospel music are passed from one generation to the next,' said Paul Sizelove, President of Sun Label Group. 'Mark Wills has always understood the power of those songs. Grand Ole Revival reminds us why these songs still matter. They connect generations through faith and the storytelling that has always been at the heart of country music.'

The new single follows Wills' August release of 'The Baptism of Jesse Taylor,' featuring Jamey Johnson, Charlie McCoy, and The Gaither Vocal Band. Together, the songs offer an early look at an album rooted in the hymns and gospel standards that first introduced Wills to music long before his country career began.

For nearly three decades, Wills has been one of country music's most recognizable voices, earning 19 Billboard-charting singles across seven albums, including 'Wish You Were Here,' 'Jacob's Ladder,' 'I Do (Cherish You)' and the six-week No. 1 hit '19 Somethin'.' On Grand Ole Revival, he returns to the music that first shaped him, joined by Cody Johnson, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Jamey Johnson, Travis Tritt, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Isaacs, Charlie McCoy, The Gaither Vocal Band, Whisperin' Bill Anderson, Mae Estes, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Leona Williams, The Sound, Jim and Melissa Brady, and others.

Grand Ole Revival Track Listing

1. The Lily of the Valley (feat. Cody Johnson)

2. I'll Fly Away (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Rhonda Vincent)

3. How Great Thou Art (feat. Trisha Yearwood)

4. The Baptism of Jesse Taylor (feat. Jamey Johnson, Charlie McCoy & Gaither Vocal Band)

5. Because He Lives (feat. Vince Gill & Rebecca Lynn Howard)

6. Victory in Jesus (feat. The Isaacs)

7. I Have Decided to Follow Jesus (feat. Mae Estes & Ben Isaacs)

8. Will the Circle Be Unbroken (feat. Leona Williams, The Isaacs, Jim Brady & Melissa Brady)

9. I Saw the Light (feat. Travis Tritt & The Oak Ridge Boys)

10. Mansion Just Over the Hilltop (feat. The Sound)

11. Look for Me for I Will Be There Too

12. Grand Ole Revival (feat. The Isaacs & Whisperin' Bill Anderson)

About Mark Wills

It was '19(90) Somethin'' when Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills went from singing at Atlanta's infamous Buckboard to releasing his first of 19 Billboard-charting singles across seven albums. While climbing his musical 'ladder,' he has recorded Gold and Platinum albums and released some of the most enduring and recognizable country music hits of the last 25 years.

'Wish You Were Here,' 'Jacob's Ladder' and 'I Do (Cherish You)' cemented his country status in the late '90s and at the 'dawning of a new decade' in the early '00s. 'Jacob's Ladder' was released via Mercury Nashville in May 1996 as Wills' debut single, and it became the singer's first of eight Top 10 hits. His debut self-titled album followed, 'full of rambunctious good-time songs teeming with sly wit and bittersweet ballads — all in a baritone that throbs with emotion,' per Entertainment Weekly.

Billboard Hot Country Songs chart Top 5 hits 'Places I've Never Been,' 'I Do (Cherish You),' 'Don't Laugh at Me,' and No. 1 single 'Wish You Were Here' hit the airwaves between 1997–1999. Fittingly, Wills' early chart success earned him an Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 1998. One of his biggest hits to date is the RIAA Gold-certified '19 Somethin'' — a six-week No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

In 2022, Mark re-recorded and released his hit 'Don't Laugh at Me' with the a cappella recording group Home Free, featuring Mark's daughter, Macey. In conjunction with this release, a new music video was filmed starring 21 Pineapples' Nate Smith and JennaLee Wasserman, earning the collaborators three Gold Telly Awards. He also has taken more than a dozen trips to entertain U.S. troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Korea and Italy. Wills continues to hit the road with his high-energy show full of hits that were the soundtrack to so many people's lives. Learn more at MarkWills.com.

About Gaither Music Group

One of the largest Independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group (part of Sun Label Group, which encompasses Gaither Music, Sun Records, Green Hill, emeraldwave by Green Hill, and Rural Rhythm), in partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum. These recordings, which encompass more than 200 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel and country genres; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including Travis Tritt, Reba McEntire, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill, Josh Turner, The Isaacs, and others.

The Gaither Music Group brand has partnered with established artists including The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman, and a host of acclaimed talent from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 50 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God's Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, including He Touched Me and The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate.

Gaither Music Group developed a strategic partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 2008; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Universal Music Group, and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company. Most recently, the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel crossed the 4 billion life-to-date streaming benchmark and hosts more than 4 million subscribers.

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