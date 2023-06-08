Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series

Casting decisions were made prior to the WGA strike, and no further development has occurred since the strike began.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

HBO has given a series order to the limited series UNTITLED BRAD INGELSBY TASK FORCE PROJECT (w/t). The limited series will be written and executive produced by Brad Ingelsby (HBO’s “Mare of Easttown”). Jeremiah Zagar (“We the Animals”) will serve as director/executive producer. Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True”) will star and serve as executive producer.

This is the first reteaming of Ingelsby and wiip and HBO since “Mare of Easttown,” the Emmy®-winning HBO limited series which garnered critical acclaim and won accolades from AFI, PGA and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Casting decisions were made prior to the WGA strike, and no further development has occurred since the strike began. The series has not yet been slated for production.

Based on an original idea, the series follows a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend.

Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films: “We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind ‘Mare of Easttown.’ Brad's boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together.

When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True,” “Spotlight,” “Poor Things”) will play Tom.

Brad Ingelsby will serve as writer/executive producer via his overall deal with HBO; the project will be produced in association with wiip. Paul Lee and Mark Roybal will serve as executive producers for wiip. Jeremiah Zagar will serve as director/executive producer. Mark Ruffalo will star and serve as executive producer. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches will serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



