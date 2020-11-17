Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone Out December 8

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, director/screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola has re-edited the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy.

This new version, entitled Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, achieves Coppola and screenwriter Puzo's original vision for the finale, which has been meticulously restored for the finest presentation of the Corleone saga's last chapter.

Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone will be available on Blu-ray & Digital December 8 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone follows Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, as he seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire.

