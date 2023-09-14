Manhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public Theatre

The festival will be on September 29 and 30 at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Manhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public Theatre

The Public Theatre will host the 26th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival on September 29 and 30 at 7:00pm.

The Ten MANHATTAN SHORT films hail from seven countries with films from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, UK and Canada, alongside three films from the USA. This year’s Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 850 submissions from 72 countries received by MANHATTAN SHORT for 2023, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.

This year’s final ten include Sunless (USA), Voice Activated (Australia), Yellow (Afghanistan), Tuulikki (Finland), THE FAMILY Circus (USA), Career Day (USA), Snail (Iran), The Record (Switzerland), The Stupid Boy (UK) and Soleil De Nuit (Canada).

What makes this Film Festival so special is the diversity of the short films from around the world, and the fact that the audience determines the winners. Every person watching the festival around the world will get a ballot to determine the Best Film and Best Actor awards, so this is your chance to play film critic!”

The festival also has an enviable history of showing films that have gone on to be nominated for Oscars including one that went on to win the Oscar in the Short film category! All Final Ten short films become Oscar qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at THE ARENA CineLounge in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles from September 22 to September 28.

The ten short films will be shown at The Public Theatre on Friday, September 29 and 30 at 7:00pm.  For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St in Downtown, Lewiston.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES Photo
Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES

Mcloughlin is known for his recent work that includes the plays 'Analog,' 'Comfort,' and 'The One with Friends,' the latter of which was written with the goal to destigmatize depression through the use of art and played to sold out crowds in NY and LA. The actor is known for the films 'The Viscount's Heir,' and the upcoming 'Project Wednesday.'

2
Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Childrens Fi Photo
Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Children's Film and TV Projects

Lion Forge Entertainment has partnered with Penguin Young Readers to develop film and TV projects based on popular children's books. Find out more about the alliance and the books selected for adaptation.

3
FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season Photo
FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season

Additionally, Will Arnett will host the second installment of the holiday-themed event special, featuring unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants. Watch a video preview of the new season now!

4
Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event Photo
Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event

The conference will cover the future of cinema, the boom in streaming audio and video, the latest sports and gaming experiences, the potential impact of artificial intelligence and more. With Los Angeles as its backdrop, Screentime will also feature local caterers, chefs and distilleries, providing guests with a taste of the city.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'
Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'
2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice

Videos

Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MOULIN ROUGE!