Malcolm Washington, Ray Fisher, & More Among AAFCA Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced its honorees for the 2025 Special Achievement Awards and the 16th Annual AAFCA Awards. The Special Achievement Awards take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, and the 16th Annual AAFCA Awards on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

These two events, the AAFCA Awards and the Special Achievement Awards Luncheon, celebrate the transformative power of art and recognize visionary artists and organizations that boldly redefine the entertainment landscape.They provide a grand platform to pay tribute to the remarkable careers and contributions of trailblazers within the Diaspora, whose innovative spirits, creativity and perseverance continue to elevate the cultural narrative.

NICOLE AVANT - BEACON AWARD

Producer and political activist, Nicole Avant, will receive the Beacon Award for producing, "The Six Triple Eight," about the first all-black female battalion to serve overseas during World War II, and "The Black Godfather," a documentary about the legacy of her dad, CLARENCE Avant--a legendary music executive, entrepreneur, and filmmaker.

MALCOLM WASHINGTON – EMERGING DIRECTOR AWARD

Malcolm Washington is being honored with The Emerging Director Award for his debut feature film, "The Piano Lesson." This adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores the complex legacies and generational conflicts that shape American families.

RAY FISHER – BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE AWARD

Actor Ray Fisher will be honored with the Breakout Performance Award for his portrayal of Lymon in "The Piano Lesson." Fisher’s growing resume as an actor includes his role as Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe.

RaMELL ROSS – SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Filmmaker RaMell Ross will receive the Spotlight Award for his visionary work as the director and co-screenwriter on "Nickel Boys."

LYNN WHITFIELD – LEGACY AWARD

Lynn Whitfield’s legacy as an actress is built on iconic performances that span genres and generations. From "Josephine Baker" to "Eve’s Bayou," and now, "Albany Road," Whitfield has solidified her place as one of the most respected actresses of her generation.

BRANDON WILSON & ETHAN HERISSE – GEN NEXT AWARD

With their roles in "Nickel Boys," Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse demonstrate exceptional promise and creativity in their craft.

KAREN & STANLEY KRAMER SOCIAL JUSTICE AWARD – “NICKEL BOYS”

The feature film "Nickel Boys" will receive the Karen & Stanley Kramer Social Justice Award for spotlighting the abuse heaped upon generations of boys at the Dozier School for Boys. Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the film chronicles THE JOURNEY of two young African American men as they navigate the brutal realities of racism at the notorious Florida reform school.

AMBER RASBERRY – HORIZON AWARD

Amazon MGM Studios executive Amber Rasberry will receive the Horizon Award for her outstanding contributions to elevating Black stories in film. Throughout her career, Amber has been instrumental in championing projects that center on Black narratives.

