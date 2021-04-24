Malcolm Spellman to Write Fourth CAPTAIN AMERICA Film

Malcolm Spellman has been confirmed to write the fourth film in the Captain America series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spellman, showrunner of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

No casting has been announced at this time, but the role of Captain America has been played by Chris Evans up until this point. Evans previously took on the role in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), as well as Avengers: Endgame.

No director is attached to the upcoming film, and Evans' involvement remains unconfirmed.

