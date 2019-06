Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Annual Awards Set For January 11, 2020

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced that the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

The entry/voting timeline for the 2020 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is:

Lifetime Achievement Awards Nominees announced

TUES, July 9, 2019

Lifetime Achievement Awards voting begins

TUES, August 13, 2019

Lifetime Achievement Awards voting closes (5:00 pm PST)

FRI, September 13, 2019

Lifetime Achievement Awards Winners announced

MON, September 16, 2019

Submissions begins of qualified entries

MON, September 23, 2019

Submissions close for entries to Guild Awards (5:00 pm PST)

WED, October 23, 2019

Nominations voting begins at www.local706.org

MON, October 28, 2019

Nominations voting closes (5:00 pm PST)

FRI, November 8, 2019

Nominations announced

MON, November 11, 2019

Final voting begins

TUES, December 3, 2019

Final voting closes (5:00 pm PST)

FRI, January 3, 2020

Winners announced at MUAHS Guild Awards Gala

SAT, January 11, 2020

*Dates subject to change

For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories