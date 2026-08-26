MY24 Docuseries to Feature Zoe Spencer, Lola Clark, Chef Daron on BET

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BET Digital announced 'MY24,' a new eight-episode original documentary series capturing the high-stakes, unfiltered reality of some of today's most popular streamers and digital creators. Filmed in New York City, the docuseries offers an intimate look into the ambition, pressure, and defining moments behind the content millions consume daily. The first episode premiered August 25, only on BET's YouTube channel.

Every creator has a highlight reel - 'MY24' shows everything else. Each episode follows one New York-based influential personality over a relentless 24-hour period, from the moment they wake up until they end their day. Beyond social media perfection, the series provides an intimate look at the realities of building an audience, growing a personal brand, maintaining relevance, and balancing public visibility with private life. It captures meetings, workouts, creative sessions, family obligations, setbacks, and live performances as they happen in real time.

The featured cast represents a combined digital audience of over 15 million followers and includes:

Featured Creators

Zoe Spencer (3.1M TikTok / 441K Twitch)

Lola Clark (1.3M TikTok / 130K Twitch)

Chef Daron (2.2M IG / 655.2K TikTok)

Legendary Cyphers (174K TikTok / 30K IG)

Cleotrapa (911K IG / 762K TikTok)

Daniela Montero (295K TikTok / 482K IG)

On The Radar (2.3M TikTok / 2.1M IG)

Azzy Milan (266K TikTok / 408K IG)

Full episodes of 'MY24' will premiere exclusively on BET's YouTube channel today, August 25th, with additional content distributed across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube Shorts.

'MY24' is part of the BET Creator Studio, BET's digital-first platform that gives creators the infrastructure and distribution power of the BET brand. Interested creators can apply at www.betcreatorstudio.com.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

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