MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 Coming to Blu-ray & Digital Next Week

The film will be available on Digital, Blu-rayTM and DVD October 31, 2023

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 Coming to Blu-ray & Digital Next Week

“The Portokalos family is back for another serving of ouzo and opa” (Tori Brazier, METRO) in MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, available on Digital, Blu-rayTM and DVD October 31, 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, My Life in Ruins, Connie and Carla), MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 follows the Portokalos family to Greece for their grandest adventure yet that Collider calls “a family reunion worth flying out for.”

Featuring commentary from Nia Vardalos and a behind-the-scenes look at making the film with interviews from the cast and crew, sneak peeks, and inside stories.

When Toula (Vardalos) plans a trip to Greece to honor her late father Gus’ (Michael Constantine, The Juror) final wish, the family’s reunion becomes complicated with the reveal of a deep family secret. With non-stop laughter at every twist and turn, the highly anticipated third installment of the franchise brings a heartwarming reunion that honors the essence of what makes the original so unique.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 stars Nia Vardalos along with John Corbett ("Sex and the City," "And Just Like That...), Louis Mandylor ("NCIS," "Desperate Housewives,"), Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2), Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Joey Fatone (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Maria Vacratsis (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Elias Kacavas (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), Lainie Kazan (Beaches, Tango Shalom), and Andrea Martin (“Only Murders in the Building,” “Evil”).

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 features an Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Grammy® Award-winning composer Stephanie Economou. The soundtrack also features the original song “OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)" co-written & performed by film producer & celebrated singer/songwriter Rita Wilson p.g.a. and Academy Award®-winning songwriter Diane Warren, featuring guest vocalist Christos Mastoras.

The Remix version of the song is also out, remixed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - a Belgian-Greek DJ duo composed of brothers Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios who have remixed artists including Lady Gaga and The Chainsmokers.

Rita Wilson p.g.a., Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman return as producers, with Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Steven Shareshian, and Nia Vardalos serving as executive producers.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL for your collection:

GAG REEL
DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES
ON SET WITH NIA VARDALOS – The MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING franchise comes FULL CIRCLE as writer and star Nia Vardalos adds a new role, and takes Toula’s ongoing adventure to another level, by taking a seat in the director’s chair.
OPA! THE MAKING OF MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 – Enjoy even more fabulous fun with the Portokalos family as the cast and crew takes you to Greece for revealing behind-the-scenes interviews, sneak peeks of beautiful locations and inside stories on the film’s creation.
WEDDING DRUM SONG – EXTENDED TAKE
FEATURE COMMENTARY - with Writer/Director Nia Vardalos



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

2
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

3
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content Photo
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content

Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING