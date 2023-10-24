MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 Coming to Blu-ray & Digital Next Week

“The Portokalos family is back for another serving of ouzo and opa” (Tori Brazier, METRO) in MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, available on Digital, Blu-rayTM and DVD October 31, 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, My Life in Ruins, Connie and Carla), MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 follows the Portokalos family to Greece for their grandest adventure yet that Collider calls “a family reunion worth flying out for.”

Featuring commentary from Nia Vardalos and a behind-the-scenes look at making the film with interviews from the cast and crew, sneak peeks, and inside stories.

When Toula (Vardalos) plans a trip to Greece to honor her late father Gus’ (Michael Constantine, The Juror) final wish, the family’s reunion becomes complicated with the reveal of a deep family secret. With non-stop laughter at every twist and turn, the highly anticipated third installment of the franchise brings a heartwarming reunion that honors the essence of what makes the original so unique.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 stars Nia Vardalos along with John Corbett ("Sex and the City," "And Just Like That...), Louis Mandylor ("NCIS," "Desperate Housewives,"), Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2), Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Joey Fatone (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Maria Vacratsis (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Elias Kacavas (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), Lainie Kazan (Beaches, Tango Shalom), and Andrea Martin (“Only Murders in the Building,” “Evil”).

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 features an Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Grammy® Award-winning composer Stephanie Economou. The soundtrack also features the original song “OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)" co-written & performed by film producer & celebrated singer/songwriter Rita Wilson p.g.a. and Academy Award®-winning songwriter Diane Warren, featuring guest vocalist Christos Mastoras.

The Remix version of the song is also out, remixed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - a Belgian-Greek DJ duo composed of brothers Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios who have remixed artists including Lady Gaga and The Chainsmokers.

Rita Wilson p.g.a., Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman return as producers, with Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Steven Shareshian, and Nia Vardalos serving as executive producers.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL for your collection:

GAG REEL

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

ON SET WITH NIA VARDALOS – The MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING franchise comes FULL CIRCLE as writer and star Nia Vardalos adds a new role, and takes Toula’s ongoing adventure to another level, by taking a seat in the director’s chair.

OPA! THE MAKING OF MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 – Enjoy even more fabulous fun with the Portokalos family as the cast and crew takes you to Greece for revealing behind-the-scenes interviews, sneak peeks of beautiful locations and inside stories on the film’s creation.

WEDDING DRUM SONG – EXTENDED TAKE

FEATURE COMMENTARY - with Writer/Director Nia Vardalos