MTV to Premiere New Series THE BUSCH FAMILY BREWED

MTV announced today its newest reality sitcom "The Busch Family Brewed" centering on the descendants of the legendary Busch family. The show kicks off with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, March 5th at 9:00 PM and 9:30 PM ET/PT on MTV.

With a name synonymous with pouring up a good time, no one brings the party like the Busch Family, founders and original owners of the iconic beer brand. The cast features father Billy Busch Sr., great-grandson of beer king Adolphus-Busch, his super-wife Christi, and their seven children ranging in age from 28 to 13: Billy Jr. "the responsible one," Haley "the sweet one," Abbey "the wild child," Gussie "the ladies' man," Grace "the blunt one," Maddie "the wise one" and Peter "the baby." Between Billy Sr., Christi and their seven kids, they boast good looks, serious athleticism, and an over-the-top 700-acre estate with ATVs, jet skis, dogs, cats...and Clydesdales.

With recent approval to break ground on a new craft brewery on their property - the first for THE FAMILY in over 150 years - the Busch's now have a place to create their own original beer and continue their family legacy for the next generation. But with nine people under one roof, chaos ensues. From break-ups to big moves, huge changes are on the horizon for the Busch kids, and it's up to helicopter-mom Christi to keep the peace and make sure they all stick together. "The Busch Family Brewed" is an insider's look into an American dynasty that brings a down-to-earth, rowdy-good time.

"The Busch Family Brewed" is produced by 51 Minds with executive producers Christian Sarabia, Christopher Costine, and Nicole Elliott. Jackie French and Laurie Sharpe executive produce for MTV. Follow @BuschFamilyBrewed on Instagram and Facebook and @BuschFamBrewed on Twitter for exclusive content and much more; #BuschFamilyBrewed.





