MTV Video Music Awards to Take Place in Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo Confirmed

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS will take place at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on August 30th.

In his daily press conference, Cuomo confirmed the show will take place, and said that all safety measures will be followed, "including limiting or no audience."

Watch his press conference below!

Per a statement, MTV and the Barclay's Center have been working with state and local officials to come up with a show plan that "does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event."

MTV said the 2020 VMAs would feature "epic performances from various iconic locations" across all five boroughs in New York City.

Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS Media Networks' president of music, music talent, programming and events, said, "We're elated to bring the 2020 VMAs back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA."

