MTV VMAs Announces Miley Cyrus as Performer

The VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

Global superstar Miley Cyrus joins the iconic line-up of performers set to grace the 2020 "VMAs" stage. She is set to perform her new single, "Midnight Sky," which she released Friday.

Miley is a long-time "VMAs" fixture and storied performer, serving as "VMAs" host in 2015 and treating viewers to many unforgettable moments and performances throughout the years. She last appeared in 2019 for a powerful debut performance of "Slide Away."

Past VMAs history: Miley has had a total of 14 "VMAs" nominations, one win for "Wrecking Ball" (2014, Video of the Year) and has performed four times ('13, '15, '17, '19).

The 2020 "VMAs," hosted by entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer, will air LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

PERFORMERS: Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma and CNCO are set to perform, with additional artists to be announced in the coming days.

Global icon Lady Gaga will bring her chart-topping album, Chromatica, to life at this year's 2020 "VMAs" for the world premiere televised performance of her latest release. This marks her first return to the "VMAs" stage since 2013.

First-time performances from BTS and Roddy Ricch; second-ever appearance from The Weeknd, who last took the "VMAs" stage in 2015.

This will be BTS' TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," set to be released on August 21.

All performers are also 2020 "VMAs" nominees:

Lady Gaga: 9 nominations (Video of the Year, Artist of the Year Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Quarantine Performance, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Choreography)

The Weeknd: 6 nominations (Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best R&B Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing)

J Balvin: 4 nominations (Best Collaboration, Best Latin x3)

BTS: 3 nominations (Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography)

Roddy Ricch: 3 nominations (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop Video)

Doja Cat: 3 nominations (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Direction

CNCO: 2 nominations (Best Quarantine Performance, Best Choreography)

Maluma: 1 nomination (Best Latin Video)

NOMINATIONS: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Full nominee list here.

VOTING: Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.comthrough August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain open.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You