MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: GREATEST OF ALL TIME to Honor Biggest and Best Moments in Film and TV from the 80s Until Now

MTV today announced a first of its kind, 90-minute end of year special "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" premiering Sunday, December 6 at 8PM ET/PT. Hosted by the multifaceted Vanessa Hudgens, the show will honor the biggest and best moments in film and television from the 80s until now. Performers, honorees and more to be announced at a later date.

"MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" will pay homage to the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene stealing moments. Hudgens will guide fans through irreverent award categories, memorable presentations and performances from today's hottest stars. The night will also feature exclusive footage of the most anticipated 2021 releases.

Additionally, MTV is eyeing an epic return next year with a weekend event takeover. Details coming soon.

MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Den Of Thieves co-founder, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski will serve as Executive Producers for the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Vanessa's role in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation "High School Musical" has garnered her much praise and attention. With critics and fans clamoring for more, Vanessa was also seen in the films' highly successful follow ups "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." Vanessa followed up her High School Musical hits by starring in the critically acclaimed "Bandslam" as well "Beastly" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." In 2010, Hudgens won the ShoWest Award for 'Female Star of Tomorrow.' She then filmed "Frozen Ground," directed by Scott Walker and starred opposite James Franco and Selena Gomez in one of the most talked-about films of 2013, "Spring Breakers." The film, directed by the controversial director Harmony Korine, premiered at The Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. In the drama "Gimme Shelter," directed by Ron Krauss, Hudgens plays a pregnant, homeless teenager. In 2015, Hudgens made her Broadway debut, starring in the title role of the beloved Oscar and Tony Award-winning film and stage musical, "Gigi." She had audiences and critics praising her incredible performance as 'Rizzo' in the record-breaking "Grease Live" for FOX in 2016 and returned to television in the DC Comics comedy "Powerless" for NBC in February 2017. Hudgens was most recently seen in "Bad Boys For Life" alongside Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Charles Melton, and Alexander Ludwig. She has been nominated for two People's Choice Awards for her role in the film: "The Female Movie Star of 2020" and "The Action Movie Star of 2020". Last fall, her film "The Knight Before Christmas" was released on Netflix - she starred in the film and served as an executive producer. In 2018, Hudgens appeared in "Second Act," co-starring Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini, "Dog Days" directed by Ken Marino, alongside Finn Wolfhard, Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and Thomas Lennon, and the Netflix action thriller "Polar" opposite Mads Mikkelsen. Hudgens' upcoming projects include: Netflix's "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" and Lin Manuel Miranda's "Tick Tick Boom."

MTV is the leading global youth media brand across every platform with operations that span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios.

