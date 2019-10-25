MTV Announces New Series EX ON THE BEACH: PEAK OF LOVE

MTV is taking dating to new heights this winter with "Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love." Premiering on Thursday, December 5th at 9PM ET/PT with host Romeo Miller, "Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love" brings 10 international celeb-reality singles to the mountains of Queenstown, New Zealand as they search for their true love, only to be unexpectedly confronted by their past relationships.

Since its launch in 2014, "Ex on the Beach" has become MTV's most widely traveled and locally adapted show, with 15 versions and over 580 episodes created around the world.

Following the U.S. premiere, "Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love" will roll out across MTV's international channels beginning in January 2020.

Meet the cast:

The Singles:

· Adore Delano: "RuPaul's Drag Race" - West Hollywood, CA

· Georgia Steel: "Love Island" - Essex, UK

· La Demi Martinez: "Glam Masters" - Los Angeles, CA

· Daniel Maguire: "The Bachelorette" - Vancouver, Canada

· Tyranny Todd: "Are You The One?" - Augusta, GA

· Callum Izzard: "Ibiza Weekender" - Manchester, UK

· Ryan Gallagher: "American Idol" - Grand Rapids, MI

· Marlon Williams: "The Real World" - Dallas, TX

· Nicole Zanatta: "The Challenge" - Staten Island, NY

· Allie DiMeco: "The Naked Brothers Band" - Los Angeles, CA

The Exes:

· Cameron Sikes: "Temptation Island" - Dallas, TX

· Sam Bird: "Love Island" - London, UK

· Jemmye Carroll: "The Challenge" - New Orleans, LA

· Carlos Chavez: "Temptation Island" - Houston, TX

· Ashley Ceasar: "The Real World" - San Francisco, CA

· Laurel Stucky: "The Challenge" - Detroit, MI

· Niall Aslam: "Love Island" - Coventry, UK

· Jakk Maddox - Philadelphia, PA

· Sydney Langston - Vancouver, Canada

· Megan Nash - Lincoln, UK

· Magdalena Ruiz - Milwaukee, WI

· Todd Mauer - Los Angeles, CA

· Paris Decaro - London, UK

· Trenton Clark - Detroit, MI

· Tyler Ash - Columbus, OH

· Emari Stevenson - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

For more information and exclusive content, follow Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Ex on the Beach" is based on a format by Entertainment One (eOne) company Whizz Kid Entertainment and Purveyors of Pop producing the US iteration. "Ex on The Beach: Peak of Love" is executive produced by Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman for Whiz Kids. Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serve as Executive Producers for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as Executive Producer for eOne. Richard Hall and Keith Burke serve as Executive Producers. Nina L. Diaz, Lily Neumeyer, Dan Caster, and Diana Morelli serve as Executive Producers for MTV.





Related Articles View More TV Stories