Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Sets Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Sets Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Available to own on Digital September 2, 2022 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD September 6, 2022.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Oscar® nominated actress Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Let Him Go) stars as Ada Harris, a resilient and courageous woman who shows the world it's never too late to pursue your dreams in MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS, a timeless and inspirational tale that takes place in the 1950s in one of the world's most fashionable cities.

Boasting an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes and showcasing vintage pieces from the House of Dior, the film features a cast of lovable characters and highlights the importance of friendship and kindness throughout one's personal aspirations.

Available to own on Digital September 2, 2022 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD September 6, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Collector's Edition comes with all-new exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes and a hilarious gag reel.

Written, directed and produced by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope) and based on the novel Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico, the delightful film showcases an incredible ensemble cast led by Manville alongside Academy Award® nominee Isabelle Huppert (Greta, Elle), Jason Isaacs (The Harry Potter Franchise), Lambert Wilson (The Matrix Reloaded), and Lucas Bravo ("Emily in Paris").

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS tells a humorously heartwarming tale about a London housecleaner Ada Harris (Manville) who thinks her lonely life might turn around if she can become the owner of a Christian Dior gown. Saying goodbye to her friends like Archie (Isaacs) won't be easy, and neither will be winning over elite people in Paris from Madame Colbert (Huppert) to idealistic accountant André (Bravo). But Ada's irrepressible charm just might end up saving the whole House of Dior in this uplifting story of how an ordinary woman becomes an extraordinary inspiration by daring to follow her dreams.

With the purchase of MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more! For registration and details please visit here.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD

Deleted and extended scenes
Ada Rushes Toward the Metro
Ada Wants to Speak to André
Full Cabaret
GAG REEL - Watch hilarity ensue, as the all-star cast endure bloopers and mishaps during their time on set!



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'
August 26, 2022

Recorded in Los Angeles, Memphis, and London, and co-produced by Madame Gandhi with GRAMMY Award winning writer/producer MNDR (Tokimonsta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Mark Ronson) and Ebonie Smith (Hamilton, Santigold, Janelle Monáe) “Crystals & Congas' was written by Gandhi.
Cold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil PeepCold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil Peep
August 26, 2022

Epitaph’s resident alternative rapper - Cold Hart - drops a track titled “Dying” that features his friend and longtime collaborator Lil Peep. The track appears on Cold Hart’s mixtape OC Season 3 which is now available to stream in full, a 27-song agglomeration that spans his career, including collaborations with artist collective GOTHBOICLIQUE.
ABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New SpecialABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New Special
August 26, 2022

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of ABC’s fall programming slate, the network invites viewers to enjoy a preview of its primetime lineup, featuring an early look at new drama series “Alaska Daily,” starring Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to “The Rookie” franchise led by Niecy Nash-Betts, “The Rookie: Feds.”
Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATIONExclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATION
August 26, 2022

GHOSTS actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents' home. During his visit, Utkarsh reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their own dreams to make sure he had opportunities they never did, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION. Watch the video sneak peek now!
Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'
August 26, 2022

Producer, songwriter, and artist Malibu Babie – who co-produced Nicki Minaj’s current Billboard Hot 100 #1  single “Super Freaky Girl” as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her” – is stepping out with  music of her own, with her sugary sweet yet sly voice, hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and a playful wit that shines through her memeable lyrics.