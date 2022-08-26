MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Sets Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Oscar® nominated actress Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Let Him Go) stars as Ada Harris, a resilient and courageous woman who shows the world it's never too late to pursue your dreams in MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS, a timeless and inspirational tale that takes place in the 1950s in one of the world's most fashionable cities.

Boasting an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes and showcasing vintage pieces from the House of Dior, the film features a cast of lovable characters and highlights the importance of friendship and kindness throughout one's personal aspirations.

Available to own on Digital September 2, 2022 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD September 6, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Collector's Edition comes with all-new exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes and a hilarious gag reel.

Written, directed and produced by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope) and based on the novel Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico, the delightful film showcases an incredible ensemble cast led by Manville alongside Academy Award® nominee Isabelle Huppert (Greta, Elle), Jason Isaacs (The Harry Potter Franchise), Lambert Wilson (The Matrix Reloaded), and Lucas Bravo ("Emily in Paris").

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS tells a humorously heartwarming tale about a London housecleaner Ada Harris (Manville) who thinks her lonely life might turn around if she can become the owner of a Christian Dior gown. Saying goodbye to her friends like Archie (Isaacs) won't be easy, and neither will be winning over elite people in Paris from Madame Colbert (Huppert) to idealistic accountant André (Bravo). But Ada's irrepressible charm just might end up saving the whole House of Dior in this uplifting story of how an ordinary woman becomes an extraordinary inspiration by daring to follow her dreams.

With the purchase of MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more! For registration and details please visit here.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD

Deleted and extended scenes

Ada Rushes Toward the Metro

Ada Wants to Speak to André

Full Cabaret

GAG REEL - Watch hilarity ensue, as the all-star cast endure bloopers and mishaps during their time on set!