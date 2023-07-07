MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-Order

Monster High The Movie is streaming now on Paramount+.

Jul. 07, 2023

MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-Order

Mattel, alongside Warner Music Group’s Arts Music Division announced TODAY the vinyl soundtrack for MONSTER HIGH The Movie, the highly successful live-action movie musical based on the iconic franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures, available now for pre-order.

Offered in two unique colors, Urban Outfitters purple and Barnes and Noble “Frankie Blue,” the limited-edition releases allow fans of Clawdeen, Frankie and Draculaura to rock out with their favorite monsters on vinyl for the first time on August 25th.

The first live-action movie for the franchise, MONSTER HIGH The Movie premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in October 2022, quickly becoming the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ the week of launch, reaching more than 4M total viewers.

Following the success of the live action adaptation, songs from MONSTER HIGH The Movie have been listened to over 49M times, showcasing just how deeply the franchise resonates with fans. Finally, MONSTER HIGH fans can fall in love with more thrilling tunes when MONSTER HIGH 2 debuts on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ this fall!

“The success of our MONSTER HIGH franchise continues as audiences claw at the opportunity to revisit the halls of Monster High,” said Victoria Ramirez, Director of Global Marketing and Music Distribution at Mattel. “As fans await more iconic music from the MONSTER HIGH franchise, they’ll be able to sing along to their favorite moments from the first movie with the all-new vinyl format that will surely heighten the listening experience.”

Streaming now on Paramount+, MONSTER HIGH The Movie, follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), who was born part human and part werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret.

Monster High The Movie is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (The Real O'Neals, Malcolm in the Middle, Firehouse Dog). Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television and Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development of Mattel Television, oversee the film for Mattel and serve as executive producers. Adam Bonnett (Descendants franchise, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) also serves as executive producer.

The story is by Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats), Greg Erb & Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie), and the teleplay is by Jaffe and Matt & Billy Eddy (Zapped, Teen Beach Movie). Production on MONSTER HIGH The Movie for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, along with executives Lee Rosenthal and Linda Halder.

Select songs from the live-action musical were composed by: Jeannie Lurie; Matthew Tishler; Andrew Underberg; Leland; Justin Gray; Romell; Kiki Halliday; Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic; Josh Varnadore; Taylor Scott; Jamie Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong and Jason Pennock of The Heavyweights; and Joshua Silverberg, Max Corwin, Lindsay Sweat (aka Trella) of Saint Cardinal.

The MONSTER HIGH soundtrack joins other successful partnership launches by Mattel and Warner Music including Barbie Radio, Barbie’s very own 24/7 streaming station on iHeartRadio, and soundtracks from hit Mattel Television content such as Barbie: It Takes Two, Barbie: Big City Big Dreams, Thomas: All Engines Go!, He Man and Masters of the Universe and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.



