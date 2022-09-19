MONARCH Premiere Reaches More Than 10 Million Viewers During First Week

Launching as 2022's #1 scripted debut, the series premiere of FOX's all-new drama MONARCH has reached more than 10 million viewers across four linear telecasts (Sunday, Sept. 11; Monday, the 19th; and Wednesday, Sept. 14th) and digital platforms, with a total view time surpassing 500 million minutes.

The program's Sunday premiere registered a 1.0/7 L3 rating among Adults 18-49 and 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, MAKING IT 2022's #1 scripted debut and outperforming HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON by +43% (0.7 A18-49 L+3 on 8/21/22). Together with its Sunday encore, MONARCH averaged a 1.2 L3 rating in the demo and 6.5 million Total Viewers.

In addition, MONARCH is FOX's most-watched (4.7 million) and most-streamed (525,000) Fall scripted debut in three years (since Prodigal Son, 9/23/19).

FOX has the #1 scripted (MONARCH) and #1 unscripted (NEXT LEVEL CHEF) debuts of 2022.

MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's leading family of country music.

In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but TOUGH AS NAILS Queen of COUNTRY MUSIC DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, "Feud," "Thelma & Louise") and her beloved husband, "Texas Truthteller" ALBIE ROMAN (multi-Platinum COUNTRY MUSIC star and three-time Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins, "Old Henry").

Dottie and Albie have created a COUNTRY MUSIC dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE "NICKY" ROMAN (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, "Pushing Daisies") will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Middle child LUKE ROMAN (Joshua Sasse, "Galavant") is the CEO of the family's business, Monarch Entertainment. Luke is the apple of his mother's eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries.

Youngest daughter GIGI TUCKER-ROMAN (singer/songwriter Beth Ditto, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida") is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, in spite of her incredible singing voice.

Gigi is married to KAYLA ROMAN-TUCKER (Meagan Holder, "Dave," "Pitch"), a successful music manager who keeps turning down Luke's offers to join forces with THE FAMILY company. Outside business, Kayla's relationships with the Romans reflect a complicated history, and a secret she is keeping could destroy her marriage to Gigi.

ACE GRAYSON (Hollywood newcomer and Filipino recording artist Inigo Pascual) also is part of the family. He is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband, struggling British actor CLIVE GRAYSON (guest star Adam Croasdell, "Preacher," "Reign"). Ace is a phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star like his Grandpa Albie, but in spite of being part of a golden family, his path to success has some challenges.

And just when the Romans' world couldn't get more chaotic, enter CATT PHOENIX (Martha Higareda, "Into The Dark: Culture Shock"), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old ANA PHOENIX (Emma Milani, "Solve"), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family's record label. Catt harbors a deep-seated grudge against the Romans, Nicky in particular, and her presence creates quite a stir in Austin.

MONARCH is 100% owned and produced by FOX Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jon Harmon Feldman ("Designated Survivor") serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Michael Rauch ("Instinct," "Royal Pains") and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler ("The Passage") directed the series premiere, on which he also serves as an executive producer. The series will feature original music and covers.