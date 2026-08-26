MIGHTY MARY Screening to Close Out newportFILM Summer Series at Fort Adams

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newportFILM will close out its summer Outdoors screening series with a presentation of MIGHTY MARY at Fort Adams, 80 Fort Adams Dr., Newport, RI, on Thursday, August 27th.

The evening will feature a pre-film conversation with director Mary Mazzio and sailors Geordie Shaver, Suzy Leech, Dawn Riley, and Jerry Kirby, moderated by Addie Morfoot of Variety.

ABOUT THE FILM

Director Mary Mazzio captures the seismic moment when the first all-female crew entered the fiercely competitive world of the America's Cup, the legendary sailing competition long considered the exclusive domain of men. Aboard the Mighty Mary, a team of pioneers, world-class sailors, and Olympians set out to do more than compete: they challenged 144 years of tradition and forced the sailing establishment to reckon with its assumptions about who belonged on the water. Dismissed by some as a publicity stunt, the crew proved the naysayers wrong, becoming a formidable presence and a powerful emblem of change. MIGHTY MARY is a rousing story of courage, teamwork, and persistence, revealing how one bold act can ripple outward to shift culture, expand possibility, and open doors for generations to come.

Event Details

Thursday, August 27th

Fort Adams, 80 Fort Adams Dr., Newport, RI

5:00 PM — Venue Opens

6:00 PM — Live Music by Dan Burke

7:15 PM — Pre-Film Conversation with Mary Mazzio (Director) & sailors Geordie Shaver, Suzy Leech, Dawn Riley, and Jerry Kirby, moderated by Addie Morfoot (Variety)

7:40 PM — Film Begins

$10 Suggested Donation Per Adult

Every donation earns a raffle ticket for a $100 Newport Restaurant Group gift card.

Know Before You Go

Food vendors on site include Ben and Jerry's, Boru, Ja Patty, Newport Chowder Company, Newport Sushi Co., and Wiener Wagon.

Parking is available on-site, along with bike racks.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic, chairs, and blanket.

Composting is available on-site.

Exclusive membership perks are available at the newportFILM Members tent.

Captioning and live translation service is provided by Captional.

The rain venue is Rogers High School, 15 Wickham Rd, Newport, RI.

Photographs and/or video will be taken at this event, and images may be used by newportFILM for promotional purposes.

Photo Credit: Beth Fitzpatrick



Photo Credit: Beth Fitzpatrick

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